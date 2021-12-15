Chiefs pass rusher Melvin Ingram could see increased role in his return to Los Angeles

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Melvin Ingram (24) is joined by defensive end Chris Jones (95) wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10), tight end Travis Kelce (87) and others in dancing on the sidelines near the end of their 48-9 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – When Kansas City Chiefs pass rusher Melvin Ingram was traded to the Chiefs midseason, he was asked if he had Thursday night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers circled on his calendar.

“For what?” Ingram replied.

Ingram played 9 years with the Chargers and enjoyed three Pro Bowl selections in the process.

In the offseason, he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers before returning to the AFC West, but this time in red and gold.

“It’s dope just to be on this side of it now,” Ingram said during his introductory press conference. “Just to see that everything that you was thinking was really true.”

Since joining the Chiefs, Ingram has helped the team to a six-game win streak and the resurrection of a defense that has held all six opponents to under 20 points, and the last three to under 10 points.

Ingram’s arrival allowed for defensive lineman Chris Jones to go back on the interior and the tandem has wreaked havoc for opposing offenses.

On Tuesday, head coach Andy Reid said Jones was in league COVID-19 protocols and his status for Thursday night’s game was unsure.

If he is unable to play, Ingram will play a big role and filling the void of the two-time Pro Bowler.

The Chiefs and Chargers are playing for the top of the division and to try and overtake the current No. 1 seed New England Patriots.

The Chargers bested the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium earlier this season and Kansas City will look to not be swept and continue their dominance over the division.