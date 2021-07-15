Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews drop wedding details in gifts to wedding party

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — From Cartier to Rolex, Patrick Mahomes and fiancé Brittany Matthews shower friends and family in luxury while asking them to be a part of their special day.

Matthews shared the gifts with her Instagram followers Thursday morning.

Bridesmaids were showered with love in the form of Cartier’s “Love” bracelet. Prices for the white gold and diamond option start around $5,000 online.

The couple asked Mahomes’ brother, Jackson, to also be in the wedding.

The Chiefs quarterback chose to give a Rolex watch and personalized flask as gifts to his future groomsmen.

Mahomes and Matthews teased fans with a little information about their upcoming nuptials. In a note included in the groomsmen’s gift is a poem mentioning both a March date and setting the watch to island time.