Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes entering training camp with no restrictions after toe surgery

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (Nexstar Media Wire) — Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he’s at 100% as training camp began Friday in St. Joseph.

Mahomes underwent foot surgery in February after he suffered turf toe during the season.

“I think there will be no restrictions. I’ve been training, running, throwing, doing everything that I usually do,” Mahomes told reporters Friday afternoon after rookies and quarterbacks reported to Missouri Western State University.

Mahomes said the recovery process went smoothly. He participated with almost no restrictions during OTA’s in June.

“I think that’s what was so good about doing those things, that I tested it there. I realized I was good. Then when I got back with Bobby and started training in the offseason with him, I was able to do what I would normally do,” Mahomes said.

Chiefs veterans report Monday, and the first day of public training camp is set for July 28 — only open to season ticket members. The first practice open to the general public is July 29.

Keep in mind that autographs, meet-and-greet sessions, and other special events have been called off this year due to the pandemic. While many practices are free, a ticket for each person is required. Tickets must be reserved online through the Chiefs website.