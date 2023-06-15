KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Every now and then, Patrick Mahomes gets to show off his photographic memory.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback spent the last day of the mandatory minicamp reminiscing about this past season and some memories of coming up through the organization.

When asked about his hardest day in training camp, Mahomes had a moment automatically come to mind.

It was a play installation period with the offense in practice before the last preseason game in his rookie season against the Tennesee Titans, and head coach Andy Reid decided to test the young signal caller.

“I remember I knew the plays, but I got up there, and Coach Reid told [then Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy] to call the play but don’t tell me the formation,” Mahomes recalled. “He wanted me to be able to rattle off the formation without knowing what it was and just call a play and let him do the formation.”

The two-time Super Bowl MVP got so thrown off that he could not remember the formation of the play.

“It just shocked me,” he said. “I knew them all. It’s like my mind just went completely blank. And so I just got up there, and I remember there was a play, and it was literally like five words, which is like the one play in Coach Reid’s office, not like 15 words.”

Instances like that helped keep Mahomes on his toes, and it’s one example of how Reid prepares his players mentally while also preparing them physically.

“He keeps you on your toes, and I mean, I know it’s hard physically for guys to get through, but I don’t think people understand the mental side of it. You’re thinking the entire time, and I think that puts as much stress on you as the physical toll,” he said.

Now the Texas Tech alum can spout off every formation for every play.