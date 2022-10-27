KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is known for his moves on the football field.

He also gets attention for his money management outside of Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes has significant sponsorship deals with Adidas, Oakley, Biosteel, Head and Shoulders, and State Farm Insurance, among others.

He also invested in the Kansas City Royals, Sporting Kansas City, and KMO Burger, which is opening nearly a dozen Whataburger restaurants across Kansas City. It also plans to open additional locations across Chiefs Kingdom — from Wichita, Kansas, to St. Joseph, Missouri.

His wife, Brittany, is also a co-owner of the Kansas City Current.

This weekend will mark a revival of another partnership involving Mahomes.

The NFL star will be inducted into Texas Tech University’s Ring of Honor and Hall of Fame.

The event will include a ceremony sponsored by American State Bank (ASB).

It just so happens that Mahomes opened his first account at an ASB branch at the age of 16. Now, a decade later, Mahomes is the second-largest shareholder in ASB, according to the company.

ASB is using the Texas Tech ceremony to announce the new sponsorship with Mahomes as it also expands into the Lubbock, Texas, area and the home of Mahomes’ alma mater.