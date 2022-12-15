KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is switching things up and investing in a new venture and a new game.

The NFL star is one of the latest professional athletes to buy into a new Major League Pickleball team, according to Forbes.

The media company also reports that the investment will likely cost Mahomes between $1 million and $3 million based on the pickleball league’s expansion fee in similar deals.

Forbes says Mahomes is expected to be part of an ownership group that will invest in a team that will be based in Miami. The team is expected to begin playing in 2023.

Major League Pickleball started with eight teams in 2021. The league expanded to 12 teams earlier this year.

According to the MLP website, the league will double to 24 franchises in 2023.

Major League Pickleball is one of three professional pickleball leagues operating. The league has not responded to a request from WDAF-TV for information on the expanded teams and Mahomes’ involvement.

Mahomes is also an owner of the Kansas City Royals, Sporting Kansas City, and wife Brittany is a owner of the Kansas City Current.