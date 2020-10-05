Chiefs-Patriots rescheduled game causes ticket troubles for some fans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The Kansas City Chiefs now have an unexpected Monday night game, and some fans are left with an unexpected ticket dilemma.

The Chiefs were set to play the Patriots on Sunday afternoon, but the game was delayed after New England quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19. Then, Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu also tested positive for the virus.

According to the NFL, all other players on both teams were tested Sunday, and all tests came back negative. The two clubs will be tested again Monday, and if everyone is still negative, the Chiefs will play the Patriots at 6:05 p.m. Monday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Many fans were upset about the game being postponed, especially those who planned to attend.

But some were furious when they realized they might not get a refund for their tickets. It could cost many of them hundreds of dollars.

Tyler Eagan traveled from New Jersey to Kansas City for the Chiefs game. After news of the postponement, he tried to get a refund. But because of StubHub’s refund policy, he may not get his money back in full.

“About $200 a ticket, we paid for six tickets. That’s a lot of money,” Eagan told FOX4. “And now they’re not going to give it back. They’re not understanding.”

According to a StubHub representative, because the game is only postponed and not canceled, they will not give refunds. However, ticket holders can resell their tickets on the platform with a waived commission fee.

