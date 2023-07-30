SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs have made some roster moves early in training camp.

Second-year safety Nazeeh Johnson and rookie linebacker Isaiah Moore have been placed on injured reserve with leg injuries that will require surgery.

Johnson tore his ACL on Saturday after the Chiefs moved inside to Missouri Western State’s indoor facility during a storm.

The Marshall alum was a pivotal special teams player as starting gunner on the punt team and began rotating in the starting lineup at cornerback during camp.

Rookies CB Anthony Witherstone (Merrimack) and TE Izaiah Gathings (Middle Tennessee) were at practice on Sunday to fill those spots.

Special teams coordinator Dave Toub said losing Johnson would be a big blow to the unit.

“It’s difficult to see anybody go down,” Toub said. “It’s unfortunate.”

“He’s really developed over the years. It’s too bad that it happened,” head coach Andy Reid said. “He’s got a good attitude about it.”

Johnson is a member of the Fab Five, the rookie defensive backs from last season’s draft class. One of the esteemed members, Joshua Williams, is very close with Johnson and said he’s been a great person in the locker room.

“It hurt to see that.”

“I spoke to him this morning, and he’s just telling me use him as inspiration. And that’s what I tried to do.”

The team is optimistic about players stepping up to fill his role.

Toub named rookie defensive backs Chamarri Conner and Nic Jones as players who have done well so far on special teams.

Other Fab Five members Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson along with L’Jarius Sneed have had many reps at corner last season and during this training camp.