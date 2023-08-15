KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A Kansas City Chiefs tight end is back on the injured reserve list and out for the season.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said tight end Jody Fortson will have shoulder surgery.

He dislocated his shoulder in late July and has missed 12 consecutive practices. He also didn’t play in the team’s first preseason game on Sunday due to the injury.

Because he’s been placed on the IR list before the season officially starts, he’s not eligible to return to the team this season.

Fortson is no stranger to the IR. He suffered an elbow injury late last season and only returned just before the AFC Championship game. In 2021, he tore his Achilles tendon, missing the rest of his debut season.

Fortson isn’t the only injury the Chiefs are dealing with before the regular season even starts.

Wide receiver Justyn Ross left practice Tuesday with a leg injury, Reid said, but he didn’t share any specifics.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the injury “does not appear to be serious.”

Injuries sidelined Ross’ final season at Clemson before he signed with Chiefs as an undrafted free agent. Then he went on the IR last season to recover from surgery.

But the hype has been building for Ross this season, and another injury would certainly be a blow.

Receiver Kadarius Toney didn’t practice once again Tuesday as he’s still recovering from knee surgery, but Reid hasn’t ruled Toney out of the team’s season opener against Detroit.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton also didn’t practice Tuesday as they deal with knee injuries.

Reid said rookie receiver Nikko Remigio dislocated his left shoulder, and fellow receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette left practice early with a strained groin.