KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs will once again be without one of its top players on Sunday.

The Chiefs announced Thursday that wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been placed on injured reserve, which means he will be out a minimum of four games.

Hardman has been practicing the last couple of weeks due to abdominal soreness. Last Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars was the first time Hardman missed a game with the Chiefs in his four-year career.

The injury stems after Hardman had one of the best stretches of games in his career.

On Wednesday, head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes said they feel good about receiver depth in the midst of the injuries.

“We’ve seen over the year that these guys can make plays in big moments,” Mahomes said. “Hopefully, we can get some guys back later in the week, and if not, we’ll be ready to go with whoever’s out there.”

Mahomes was referring to the “guys” as receivers Justin Watson, Kadarius Toney and rookie Skyy Moore.

Watson has two touchdowns on seven catches this year, while Toney scored his first touchdown as a Chief this past week vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Chiefs believe they are in good hands if none of their top receivers face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.