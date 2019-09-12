Chiefs players put skills to the test with firefighters

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KSNW) – Just how strong are the Kansas City Chiefs defensive linemen?

Two members of the team put their skills to the test Tuesday at the Independence, Missouri Fire Department training tower.

The Chiefs say the activity was a way to pay tribute to the victims and heroes of 9/11.

Derrick Nnadi and Joey Ivie competed in so-called firefighter games against the men and women of the Independence Fire Department. They even traded gear with firefighters.

Nnadi said it was quite a workout.

“It was a lot and the fact that they do that every day and train for that every day is amazing,” said Nnadi, Chiefs defensive tackle.

The team takes on the Oakland Raiders this Sunday.

