KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A few rumors surrounding Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift turned out to be true.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end extended an invite to a Chiefs game to the popstar after Swift’s KC concert July 7-8.

The dating rumors between the two have been swirling for a few weeks.

“I threw the ball in her court and told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,’” Kelce said on his podcast, ‘New Heights’.

Swift apparently took that invite by returning to Arrowhead Stadium as a viewer instead of a performer. She was seen cheering after Kelce’s third-quarter touchdown and spent the game next to his mother, Donna, in a box suite.

While Kelce was not made available to the media, a few Chiefs players had some fun knowing she was in the building.

Head coach Andy Reid: “You know what, I met her before… I set ’em up, I’ll just leave you with that.”

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the field: “I felt a little bit of pressure so I knew I had to get it to Trav,” Mahomes jokingly said.

“And of course it was on a route that… he does his own thing and just makes up a route and I throw it to him so I think he wanted to get in the end zone just as much as all the Swifties wanted him to.”

Mahomes at the podium: “She’s a pop star. She’s a tremendous singer, tremendous at everything she does. I haven’t got to meet her. I guess if she ends up being with Travis then I’ll probably meet her at some point. Seems like a good person so hopefully I get to meet her one day.

“He told me at the last minute, but there’s some things with Trav where he kind of just says it, and you don’t know if it’s true or not. He says it so calmly. Friday, he was like ‘Yeah, I think she’s coming to the game this weekend’ and just moved about his business, so you’re kind of like ‘That just happens I guess’. I don’t know, that’s just Travis.”

Receiver Rashee Rice: “That’s probably why Trav turned up.”

Defensive end George Karlaftis: “I don’t know what he got going on, but happy for him regardless of what he got on.”

The duo were even seen walking out together after the game.

Kelce’s reaction will likely come on New Heights, which is released on Wednesdays.