KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs will have a busy Christmas Day with a noon matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Last season, the Chiefs defeated the Seattle Seahawks 24-10 on Christmas Eve. This season, they play on Christmas Day for the first time since 2016 when they beat the Denver Broncos 33-10.

The good news is that with the game being early, the players can return to their families with enough time to make long-lasting memories.

Here is how some Chiefs players feel about playing on the holiday and how they plan to spend their day between work and family time.

Head coach Andy Reid: “Listen, once you’re in the season, every day is the same. Today is Wednesday, but it’s Thursday, so we’re programmed, but I think it’ll be neat for the fans. Our guys are excited, and I’m sure the Raiders are excited. It’s different, Monday night at noon, that’s different.”

QB Patrick Mahomes: “I am excited. Obviously, a little disappointed that I don’t get to do the Christmas morning when Santa comes with the kids, but I get that whole afternoon and that evening. To be able to play on Christmas day right after everyone wakes up, they get their gifts, turn the TV on and they’re going to see the Chiefs playing. It’s extremely exciting and a great opportunity.”

DT Chris Jones: “Christmas is Christmas. There’s a lot of love, the spirits are high. Santa Claus coming in the chimney. My kid called me yesterday and was asking should we make cookies for Santa Claus and I was like, ‘Santa Claus might be on a diet by the time he make it here so I don’t know.’ So now I gotta go pick up cookies after this to make sure Santa Claus eat all the cookies up.”

On getting presents: “No. I’m a procrastinator with this. So I like to feel like a little pressure so everything is today and tomorrow. Next day shipping, crunch time, I put the pressure on everybody else: ‘We gotta do this. Please, I need you.’ So it’s like closing time right now. I like it though. I like to feel the pressure, the anxiety is like everybody be stressing out around me. I was like, ‘You got to do this. We got to. It’s like, my kids won’t even have Christmas without you. We know we don’t want Santa Claus to miss this house!'”

LB Drue Tranquill: “I was telling my wife, ‘at least we’re not the Raiders having to travel on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day,’ so it’ll be cool to be in our house in Christmas for sure. Got all the kids coming.”

G Trey Smith: “It’s a little different when in the league in terms of holidays and stuff. At the end of the day, it’s game day so that comes first and foremost. When we’re done and that clock hits zero across the board, then we can celebrate, enjoy Christmas a little bit and enjoy the holiday spirit.”

CB Trent McDuffie: “It’s always business as usual but it definitely adds a little more excitement. We’re on Nickelodeon games and the fans will be able to see. I know I grew up watching football on Christmas so it’s gonna be a lot of fun being able to play on it finally.”