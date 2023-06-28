KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Even the Kansas City Chiefs are getting ready for Taylor Swift’s concerts at Arrowhead Stadium.

For the popstar’s upcoming concerts on July 7 and July 8 at the Chiefs’ home stadium, the team posted a TikTok of their players sharing their favorite Taylor Swift songs — and some songs that they thought were Taylor Swift songs.

Here are their answers.

TE Jody Fortson: “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”

QB Shane Buechele: “My wife knows all of them.”

DT Derrick Nnadi: “Shake It Off, I guess.”

S Deon Bush: “Making my way downtown, naw I’m playing.”

LB Leo Chenal: “Love Story”

DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah: “22, I think.”

OT Wanya Morris: “Shake It Off.”

DE George Karlaftis: “Is ‘shine bright like a diamond’ by Taylor Swift?”

While nothing has been confirmed, Patrick Mahomes is known to show up at some Arrowhead concerts from time to time, as he did a few weeks ago with Luke Combs.

With the concert coming right before Chiefs training camp, some players may spend a night or two singing their favorite T-Swift songs. But some might be locked in, ready to fight for a roster spot or fight to win another Super Bowl for the defending champs.