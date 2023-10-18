KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing in another piece into their suddenly formidable defense.

Defensive end Charles Omenihu was suspended for the first six games of the season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

The suspension stems from a domestic violence case in January, a time in which he played for the San Francisco 49ers last season.

Police were called to Omenihu’s home in San Jose, and a woman claiming to be his girlfriend said Omenihu “pushed her to the ground during an argument.” There were no visible signs of injuries, and the woman declined medical treatment. Omenihu was booked at the Santa Clara County Jail and shortly released after posting bail.

While Omenihu sat out the games, he was vocal on Twitter, now known as X, live-tweeting Chiefs games and praising his new teammates that he has yet to play a regular season game with.

The Chiefs have only seen Omenihu participate in training camp and in each preseason game, and they’re ready to add him into the fold of a defense that is fourth in yards and points allowed.

Omenihu comes into KC off of a tied career-high 4.5 sacks with the San Francisco 49ers in 2022. If he can replicate a semblance of that performance, the defense will be even better.

HC Andy Reid: “Well, he’s another one that can play inside and outside, and it gives you flexibility there. He’s good at both. So again, you can work different combinations with that. But he’s definitely somebody you have to look at. I’m game-planning against him. I’m gonna know where he’s at. He’s a good football player.”

On if he plays this week against the Los Angeles Chargers: “I do want to see how it goes in the practices. Sure. There’s a chance I think he’s in good shape, good shape for me and not in a football uniform. So he’s kept himself in good shape. Now the one advantage he has that maybe somebody that hasn’t played up to this point, he went through all the training camp, all the preseason games, and we’ll just see. We’ll see how see how he does moving around out here.”

Linebacker Willie Gay went through his own four-game suspension last season for violating the league’s conduct policy.

His suspension was connected to a January 2022 arrest for misdemeanor property damage in Overland Park. Gay reached a diversion agreement in June 2022, where he avoided trial and agreed to mental health counseling.

Police arrested Gay for allegedly breaking a vacuum during an argument with the mother of his child. The woman also accused him of aggressively pushing her into a couch and throwing her phone while she was talking to the police.

Gay talked to him about the process of being suspended:

“We talked a while ago. You know what we talked about. I’m gonna keep between us, but just to help him out a little bit. I did give him some advice and tried to help them see this whole situation through, and thank God he’s finally back.”

On what he brings to the defense: “He’s just a versatile defense and a guy that can play the run play to pass he’s long. So he can really he can set edges … just a very versatile guy from came from the 49ers, where they had a great defense. To add him to our team and to the… defensive room is a big piece.”

On Omenihu's energy with the team: "He's happy, just know that. He's ready. The game was taken away from him, and now he's back. So he's definitely grateful to be back."

DT Chris Jones: “The defense should be a lot of fun. I think you can never have enough pass rushers. I think he’s a guy who brings a lot of versatility to our room to our team, especially, you know, thankful he’s back, ready to sort of come in and utilize his ability, especially on pass rush downs.”

On Omenihu’s energy: “He’s super excited. He just gotta make sure, you know, the plays and all the checks and everything, but we’re excited to get him back. He’s excited. To be back and ready to add that addition to this defensive line.”

Omenihu’s first game back could be on Sunday when the Chiefs host the Chargers at 3:25 p.m.