KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs are enjoying their last bit of Super Bowl celebration.

On Thursday night, Chiefs personnel received their Super Bowl LVII rings at Union Station.

The ring, which was kept out of the public eye, features the KC logo surrounded by diamonds.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a part of the creative process but didn’t see the final edition until it was presented.

“I’m very excited. I mean, that’s what you work for is to win the Super Bowl and get those rings. They last a lifetime. So be able to see them, I know they’ve done a great job with them. I got to help out a little with the creating process,” Mahomes said.

atrick and Brittany Mahomes have arrived on the Red Carpet for the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl ring ceremony on June 15, 2023 at Union Station. (Rob Collins/FOX4 Photo)

Kansas City Head Coach Andy Reid arrives to the Super Bowl ring ceremony on June 15, 2023 at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. (Harold Kuntz/FOX4 Photo)

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt talks at the Red Carpet before the Super Bowl ring ceremony on June 15, 2023. (Harold Kuntz/FOX4 Photo)

JuJu Smith Schuster was back among many previous Kansas City Chiefs back for the Super Bowl ring ceremony Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. (Harold Kuntz/FOX4 Photo)

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker coach Brendan Daly arrives in style for the Super Bowl ring ceremony June 15, 2023 at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. (Harold Kuntz/FOX4 Photo)

Juan Thornhill is back in Kansas City to celebrate the Chiefs Super Bowl win. (Harold Kuntz/FOX4 Photo)

atrick and Brittany Mahomes have arrived on the Red Carpet for the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl ring ceremony on June 15, 2023 at Union Station. (Harold Kuntz/FOX4 Photo)

Union Station moved a red carpet to the front of the building, where players walked inside. There was also a giant replica of the Lombardi Trophy standing outside the entrance to Union Station.

Another month, another Red Carpet in Kansas City. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/lOZhCkUiox — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) June 15, 2023

“Tonight’s the last night you get to celebrate it, and then we’re moving on to the next season,” Mahomes said.

Juan Thornhill is quite happy to be back for the night to celebrate as he tells @RCFOX4KC — added after this on coming tonight: "They sent an e-mail asking to come back, but I know I'm welcomed back in Chiefs Kingdom. They love me, I love them back. No hard feelings at all. pic.twitter.com/YBW0heBtJw — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) June 16, 2023

Much like the White House visit, almost all of the players from the Super Bowl-winning roster returned to Kansas City for one last hurrah before the new season.

Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid have driven home that this is it; after the ceremony, the Chiefs will switch their mindset to 2023.

Portion of an interview with Eric Bieniemy, good to see him back in KC but he's getting to work on building on the "Bieniemy legacy" pic.twitter.com/HiaIZfPMyH — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) June 16, 2023

“[The] White House was nice. This is going to be nice tonight, but that’s history,” Reid said Thursday before the ceremony. “It’s all been done. Now it’s forward, and that’s the way they’ve approached this offseason. It’s been fun to watch.”

That mindset certainly didn’t stop the Chiefs from enjoying the ceremony and their gift for bringing another championship to KC.