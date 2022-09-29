KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs won two of their three September games to start the season, and one of their specialists earned monthly AFC honors.

Punter Tommy Townsend’s 55.6 punting average and league-leading 49.6 net yards earned him AFC Special Team Player of the Month.

Five of Townsend’s 11 punts landed inside the opposing 20-yard line, giving the Chiefs’ defense advantageous field position.

It is Townsend’s second time winning the honor, the first coming in November of last season.

Townsend is now the third special teams player in franchise history to win the award multiple times, joining kicker Harrison Butker (3 times) and punt returner Tamarick Vanover (2 times).

Former Chiefs pass rusher Melvin Ingram, who now plays for the Miami Dolphins, was named the defensive player of the month.

AFC Players of the Month – September 2022

Offense: QB Lamar Jackson – Baltimore Ravens

Defense: OLB Melvin Ingram – Miami Dolphins

Special Team: P Tommy Townsend – Kansas City Chiefs

NFC Players of the Month

Offense: QB Jalen Hurts – Philadelphia Eagles

Defense: LB Devin White – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Special Teams: P Mitch Wishnowsky – San Francisco 49ers