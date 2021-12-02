Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month

Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend (5) walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs did not lose a game in November sparking a 4-game win streak they hope to take into the rest of the season.

Head coach Andy Reid preaches the importance of all three phases of the game; Offense, defense and special teams.

Punter Tommy Townsend’s consistency in pinning opponents near their own end zone have earned him AFC Special Teams Player of the Month of November.

The second-year punter out of Florida averaged 54.9 yards per punt in November and 6 of his 10 punts landed inside the opposing 20-yard line.

Townsend also completed a pass on a fake punt against the Las Vegas Raiders to keep a drive alive in the fourth quarter that led to a field goal.

The former Gator earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 9 for his performance against the Green Bay Packers.

Townsend and the Chiefs host the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football coming off a bye after beating the Dallas Cowboys.