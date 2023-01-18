KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs are fully ingrained in playoff mode.

Ahead of the team’s AFC Divisional Round game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Andy Reid and quarterback coach Matt Nagy have praised star quarterback Patrick Mahomes for his mindset all season.

“He’s just so locked in right now,” Nagy said.

“It has not changed, literally, from when I first got here in OTA’s, but when I really noticed it was training camp and then from day one, week one until now, he’s not changing.”

Mahomes has thrown for 5,250 yards, 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions and is seemingly on his way to his second MVP award while breaking records along the way.

While many speculated how the offense would look without receiver Tyreek Hill, Reid said the 27-year-old never wavered.

“I think he’s done a great job of working with change,” Reid said. “That was something that he didn’t have to worry about for a few years, so all of a sudden, his coach leaves, his position coach, a new one comes in, he works with that.

“All of a sudden, his receiving core, for the most part, with the exception of Mecole, they leave, new group comes in. He didn’t flinch on it, he didn’t complain, he didn’t run up to (General Manager Brett) Veach and go, ‘What are we doing,’ or that type of thing, that’s not what he did. He just said, ‘I understand. Let’s go.’ That’s why my hat goes off to him for doing that and then playing at the level he’s playing at, and those guys are playing at (is) tremendous.”

Every person in the Chiefs organization knows that the team will always be a Super Bowl contender with Mahomes as QB1.

And that’s how the team operates.

“We’ve built all year, we tried to get better and better with the mindset (that we) want to win the Super Bowl, but we can’t do it every single day,” Mahomes said. “We have to continue to just get better and better until we get to that point.

“And you can’t look ahead. We have a great team that we’re playing this week that’s playing great football and so how can we get better at practice today so that we’re better by the end of the week? And I think you have to have that mindset — and I think the guys do — and I think we’re in a good spot.”