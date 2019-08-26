Chiefs QB depth takes hit as Chad Henne fractures right ankle

KANSAS CITY, MO – AUGUST 10: Chad Henne #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first quarter during a preseason game at Arrowhead Stadium on August 10, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — The Kansas City Chiefs fell in Saturday’s third preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers, but the loss wasn’t the only disappointment coming out of the game.

Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne, the primary backup to MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes, suffered an ankle injury during the game.

On Monday, Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder said Henne will undergo surgery Tuesday in Green Bay with Dr. Robert Anderson for a fractured ankle and high ankle sprain.

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said Henne’s injury will force the other QBs on the roster – Chase Litton and Kyle Shurmur, to step up in Henne’s absence.

Later Monday morning, ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter reported the Chiefs have signed former Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore to serve in a backup role on the team.

In other injury news, Burkholder said that wide receiver Marcus Kemp will undergo surgery on his left knee. He suffered a torn ACL and MCL along with a meniscal injury and will also have surgery Tuesday.

Defensive End Breeland Speaks will undergo surgery for an MCL Sprain and meniscal injury in his right knee.

It wasn’t immediately clear how long Henne or Speaks will be unable to play.