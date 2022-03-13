MAUI, Hawaii — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews tied the knot among family and friends in Hawaii Saturday.

Mr. and Mrs. Mahomes both posted a series of wedding pictures to Instagram celebrating the ceremony.

They show both bride and groom beaming at each other under an arch of fragrant white flowers in front of the ocean.

Mrs. Mahomes’ wedding dress featured cutouts at the waist and a long train and floor-length veil.

Mr. Mahomes and his best man, brother Jackson, both wore grey suits and ties with sky blue pocket squares and black Christian Louboutin loafers.

Another picture shows them with daughter Sterling. The little girl looks angelic in a white dress adorned with feathers, lace and a bow. She also had a white bow clipped into her curly blond hair.

Travis Kelce, Tyrann Mathieu, and Orlando Brown, Jr. were among the teammates in Hawaii for the wedding. Additional NFL stars and coaches also attended.

Mahomes and Matthews have been together since high school. They were engaged at Arrowhead Stadium in 2020.