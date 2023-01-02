KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It looks like Patrick isn’t the only one in the Mahomes family who loves ketchup.

It’s no secret that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is a big fan of the condiment.

Mahomes’ love for ketchup dates back to his MVP season when it was made public knowledge that he puts ketchup on steak. He told an ESPN reporter he likes it so much that people would get him bottles for his birthday.

The “backlash” earned him a sponsorship deal with Hunt’s ketchup.

His Fortnite character even comes with a “saucy” outfit that features Mahomes wearing a suit covered in bottles of ketchup

Now it seems he’s passed that love on to his daughter, Sterling — but he’s not taking credit for it just yet.

“I’m not saying it’s my fault, but my daughter loves ketchup,” Mahomes wrote on Twitter.

We’d guess 1-year-old Sterling isn’t putting it on her steaks just yet, but there’s still plenty of time for that unique habit.