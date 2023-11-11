Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his family sold one of their Kansas City-area houses soon after it hit the market.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom house at 1257 W. 57th St. sold in late June to a trust in the name of David Bradley III.

Bradley, who goes by Rall, works for the News-Press & Gazette Co., a St. Joseph media company owned by the Bradley family. He’s also an owner of BERKS Group, a family office/private equity company managed in Kansas City.

His father, also named David Bradley, is president of News-Press & Gazette Co, which operates several newspapers, including the St. Joseph News-Press, as well as radio and television stations.

The house was listed for $2.9 million in early June by Cami Jones Collaborative, which is part of ReeceNichols. Team leader Cami Jones was the real estate agent on the listing.

Mahomes closed on the house in February 2019, paying $1.9 million. The home is in the Sunset Hill neighborhood, just across the state line from Mission Hills.

Keep reading in the Kansas City Business Journal.