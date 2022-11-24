KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, but the reigning Super Bowl champions will look quite different than how they did in February.

The Rams are off to a slow start and have been struck by the injury bug to some of their star players, including quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Stafford was ruled out by head coach Sean McVay for Sunday’s match after the quarterback was put into the NFL’s concussion protocol after taking a hit last week against the New Orleans Saints.

Though Stafford has not been officially diagnosed with a concussion, he is dealing with a neck issue, according to McVay.

“We wanted to make sure that we were checking all those boxes being smart, and so then we ended up saying, alright, as a result of that, you take them in the (medical) tent, you ask all those right questions, and we wanted to take the conservative approach to take him out of the game as a result of some of those symptoms that he was having,” McVay said.

Stafford joined the Rams in a blockbuster move ahead of the 2021 season and led them to a Super Bowl LVI victory at SoFi Stadium.

Stafford’s absence from Sunday’s visit to Arrowhead means 2020 undrafted Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins will take snaps under center against the Chiefs.

Perkins, who set the all-time record for total offense in a single season for the Virginia Cavaliers in 2018, played his first-ever NFL snaps this season. He came in for the injured Stafford against the Saints and went 5-for-10 for 64 yards through the air.

Perkins added 39 rushing yards on 5 carries, but was also sacked 3 times.

Super Bowl LVI MVP and star wide receiver Cooper Kupp is sitting on injured reserve after undergoing ankle surgery and will also be out against the Chiefs. The team also released running back Darrel Henderson Jr. this week.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Rams will also be without defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson who will be out the remainder of the season with a torn meniscus.

Still, the Rams defense boasts perennial All-Pro DT Aaron Donald and CB Jalen Ramsey.

The Chiefs and Rams kickoff on Sunday, November 27, at 3:25 Central Time.