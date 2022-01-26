Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire faces former LSU teammates in AFC Championship

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 13: Clyde Edwards-Helaire #22 of the LSU Tigers runs the ball against the Clemson Tigers during the fourth quarter in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — It’s been a little over two years since the LSU Tigers were lifting the National Championship trophy after defeating Clemson 42-25.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire joined Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase on stage as they were crowned the kings of the college football playoff.

On Sunday, they stand in each other’s way of the Lamar Hunt Trophy and the chance to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

The incredible 2019-2020 season for the Tigers culminated in a championship, but the likes of Burrow, Chase and Edwards-Helaire were part of one of the most elite offenses the sport has ever seen.

CEH rushed for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns during the season, averaging 94.3 rushing yards per game.

Burrow threw for 5,671 yards and 60 passing touchdowns, which was a college football record at the time and earned him the Heisman Trophy. A third of his touchdowns were caught by Chase, who now catches Burrow’s passes in Cincinnati.

Chase led the country with his 20 touchdowns catches and 1,780 receiving yards, earning him First-Team All-SEC, Consensus All-American and the Fred Biletnikoff Award.

Edwards-Helaire and Burrow were three of 14 players drafted to the NFL after their 15-0 championship season. Chase would join the his teammate in Cincinnati a season later.

During an interview on the Dan Patrick Show ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft, Burrow was asked who the best athlete on the championship team was.

“Clyde Edwards-Helaire,” Burrow said with no hesitation. “He’s going to play 20 years.”

2021-22 NFL Stats

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 10 games, 517 rushing yards, 4 rushing touchdowns, 127 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns

Bengals QB Joe Burrow: 16 games, 4,611 passing yards, 34 passing touchdowns, 14 interceptions, 70.4% completion percentage

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase: 17 games, 81 catches, 1,455 receiving yards, 13 receiving touchdowns

Three members of the most potent offense in college football history will be on the field in the AFC Championship, all looking for their chance at more silverware.

The Chiefs and the Bengals kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday at 2 p.m.