KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco opened many eyes across the league last season with his powerful running style and relentlessness.

In fact, he played well beyond expectations, so much so that it surprised him—not that he met his goals—but he accomplished them so quickly.

According to ESPN’s Adam Teicher, Pacheco had three things he set out to accomplish: make the team, lead the team in rushing and help the team win a Super Bowl.

The seventh-round draft pick knocked all those things out in his rookie season.

“It happened so fast for me, not expecting it but dreaming of it, putting [in] the work to get here. I’m not surprised that hard work got me here. I’m just surprised it happened so fast,” Pacheco said.

“It means the absolute world to me, especially when you write down in your notes what your goals are and then you come back to them. For me, I’m going to come back them, grab that pen and check them off.”

It didn’t click instantly for Pacheco in his rookie year, as it took him some time to get acquainted with adjusting to NFL defenses, but when he figured it out, he was off and running.

His work ethic is the reason for the improvements throughout the season, something noted by the staff and players.

“Obviously, he was extremely talented and had all the tools and wanted to work, and I think that was a big thing. As he learned patience and was able to hit the hole and still get those extra yards, you saw the run game take off,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said.

Being drafted so late is something that also fuels the Chiefs’ started running back.

“As a seventh-round pick, I always had something to prove for the doubters. If you dream big, you could go get it, go grab it. That’s something I always had in mind of being on this stage, on this level. It feels unreal, but it’s real, and it’s here, so I have to embrace it,” Pacheco said.

Despite the recent success, Pacheco isn’t satisfied with where he’s at, as he’s looking to reach another gear with increased expectations going into next season.

“Being able to extend the things I’m able to do that comes with work in the offseason. For me, I still feel like there’s more room to improve. I’m satisfied with the [Super Bowl] win on my first [appearance], but I’m unsatisfied because I know there’s more that could’ve been done.

He earned the starting running back job in the middle of the season and finished the year with 830 yards (4.9 ypc) and five touchdowns.

Pacheco also made big plays in the postseason, including a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

The soon-to-be second-year pro will look to build on what was a successful rookie season with the Chiefs looking to defend their title.