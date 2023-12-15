KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco and left tackle Donovan Smith will miss their second-straight game when the Chiefs travel to New England on Sunday.

Head coach Andy Reid said they’re both out for the Week 15 matchup against the Patriots.

Pacheco had shoulder surgery on the same shoulder he had surgery on over the offseason, Reid confirmed. Reid described it as a cleanup surgery.

“There were some things floating around in there,” he said.

Smith has a neck stinger that he suffered against the Green Bay Packers.

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire filled in as the lead back against the Buffalo Bills last game and garnered 68 total yards. Jerick McKinnon also added 37 total yards to the offense at RB. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney also tallied some snaps at running back.

“Clyde and McKinnon I thought did a tremendous job in there,” Reid said Wednesday when asked about what the offense missed with Pacheco out. “So I don’t want to slight any of them because they’re playing well, and they all bring energy in their own way.”

Rookie tackle Wanya Morris filled in for Smith and performed well, only allowing five pressures and no sacks against the Bills’ pass rush in his first NFL start.

“I thought Wanya did a nice job,” Reid said Wednesday. “You can really tell the athletic ability and strength and there’s some things he’s got to learn obviously, but he wasn’t fazed by the whole scene. He got in there, did his thing.

“There are a couple things he’s coming out that he’s got to work on and he’ll do that but I was happy with what I saw there.”

The Chiefs play the 3-10 Patriots at noon Sunday on FOX4.