KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without a key player on offense for the rest of the regular season.

Running back Jerick McKinnon was placed on Injured Reserve after suffering a groin injury. La’Mical Perine was elevated to the active roster in McKinnon’s place.

Isiah Pacheco will make his return for the Chiefs on Monday against the Las Vegas Raiders after missing the last two games with a shoulder injury.

The Chiefs will also be without two offensive starters on Monday, with injuries to Donovan Smith and Kadarius Toney.

The earliest McKinnon could return to the team would be the AFC Divisional Round or the AFC Championship, depending on their seeding.

Kickoff against the Raiders will be 3:25 p.m.