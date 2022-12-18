HOUSTON, Texas — The Kansas City Chiefs running back predicted his own future in the team’s overtime win over the Houston Texans.

Jerick McKinnon had another big game for Kansas City, with 122 total yards and two total touchdowns vs. Houston.

His biggest play was the last play of the game when he ran 26 yards to the end zone to seal the victory.

McKinnon said quarterback Patrick Mahomes told him to put two hands on the ball as the Chiefs prepared to run their four-minute offense after getting the ball in overtime after a Texans fumble.

“I said, ‘I’m bout to score.'”

McKinnon also said receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster told him to follow his block on the play and it worked out just how they envisioned.

“Made it to the second level and I literally ran off of JuJu’s block and was able to score. It’s just crazy it worked out like that man. Power of the tongue man.”

McKinnon has developed a 1-2 punch in the running back room with rookie Isiah Pacheco and has performed well in the past few weeks. He has 256 yards rushing and receiving and four total touchdowns in the past two games.

He’ll look to continue that performance for going into the playoffs.