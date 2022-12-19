KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs running back Ronald Jones is giving back to the community.

He is helping pay for the playground upgrades for Morse Early Childhood Center

“You know, I live 15 minutes up the road. I go to work here every day, so to be able to help the kids other than playing on the big screen just means a lot,” Jones said. “I always try to do something for others, ’cause growing up, didn’t always have that, so it’s good to see other people happy.”

The upgrade will come with new tricycles and a protective cover to shield them from bad weather.