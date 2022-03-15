KANSAS CITY Mo. — According to reports, fullback Michael Burton is returning to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Burton joined the Chiefs as a free agent before 2021 as a free agent from the New Orleans Saints on a one-year deal.

He was brought in to replace Anthony Sherman, who announced his retirement after the Super Bowl LV loss.

Burton ran the ball 8 times for 26 yards and found the end zone once. He also caught three passes for 31 yards.

The terms of the contract have not been released, but it is reportedly a 1-year-deal.