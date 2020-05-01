Chiefs’ Reid on Breeland arrest: ‘We’ll let it play out’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid has spoken with cornerback Bashaud Breeland following his arrest in South Carolina.

Reid said Friday that the organization will allow the legal process to play out before making any decisions of its own.

The 28-year-old Breeland faces five total charges, including resisting arrest and drug possession, after he was seen allegedly smoking marijuana in a car late Tuesday.

Breeland was released on $2,362.50 bond after spending nearly 10 hours in jail.

