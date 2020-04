AVENTURA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 30: Head Coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the JW Marriott Turnberry on January 30, 2020 in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Andy Reid is like most people these days.

The Kansas City Chiefs coach is hunkered down in his basement trying to avoid going out in public as he works from a makeshift office consisting of a computer, an iPad and an old side table.

The difference though: He’s trying to build a team that can defend a Super Bowl title. That means negotiating free agency and putting together a plan for the NFL draft still scheduled to take place later this month.