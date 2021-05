KANSAS CITY, MO – AUGUST 24: A cheerleader runs with a flag commemorating the 60th season of the Kansas City Chiefs during a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium on August 24, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans can get ready for the 2021 season with the latest edition of the Red Friday flag.

2021 Red Friday flags are available in a limited quantity! All net proceeds benefit @rmhckc 🚩 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 18, 2021

The flag is available online for pre-sale for a donation of $10 and 100% of net proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.

According to the site, the flags will be shipped no later than Wednesday, September 8, 2021, days before week 1.

The red WinCraft “Chiefs Kingdom” flag is 3 feet by 5 feet and made of 100% polyester.