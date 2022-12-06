KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to NFL agent Brett Tessler, the Kansas City Chiefs released defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth Tuesday.

The Chiefs signed Stallworth in the off-season after spending two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts but did not make the 53-man roster. He was signed to the practice squad in October.

Stallworth appeared in six games this season, recording four tackles.

In the Chiefs’ loss to the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Stallworth was flagged for roughing of the passer call in the late first quarter.

Stallworth was originally signed by the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

The Chiefs will face the Denver Broncos Sunday.