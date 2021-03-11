Chiefs release Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Thursday that the club has released tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz.

Fisher originally entered the NFL as the first overall selection of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2013 NFL Draft. In eight seasons with the Chiefs he played in 117 games, starting 11 postseason games with the club, including the team’s Super Bowl LIV victory following the 2019 season.

Fisher was selected to two Pro Bowls in 2018 and 2020. He was named the club’s Ed Block Courage Award winner following his return from injury during the 2019 season.

Schwartz has played nine seasons in the NFL, including the last five with the Chiefs. He joined Kansas City after four years with the Cleveland Browns starting in 2012. Schwartz originally entered the NFL as Cleveland’s second-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. He’s started 70 KC regular-season games and seven postseason games, including the team’s victory in Super Bowl LIV.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for both Eric and Mitchell,” General Manager Brett Veach said. “With Eric, obviously he was the very first player that we drafted when we got to Kansas City, and we were able to watch him grow into a solid tackle for us for many years. With Mitchell, his durability and toughness is remarkable and he certainly left his mark on our team. These decisions are never easy, especially with guys like these, but both of these players will forever be a part of our history.”

“I’d like to thank Eric and Mitch for all of their contributions over the years,” Head Coach Andy Reid said. “Every day both of these men came to work with the right attitude, ready to grind, both on the field and in the classroom. These guys are both dirty tough, but beyond that, they’re good people and I enjoyed coaching them. I wish them the best as they continue their careers.”