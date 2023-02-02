KANSAS CITY, MO. (KSNT) — Ahead of the biggest NFL game of the year, the Kansas City Chiefs announced their estimated injury report, even though they didn’t practice.

Wide receivers Kadarius Toney, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman were all listed as did not participate. This comes on the heels of the AFC Championship game, where the three receivers went down with various injuries.

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was listed as a full participant on the report. Mahomes’ ankle injury was a large storyline going into the conference championship. Tight end Travis Kelce was not on the report.

L’Jarius Sneed was also listed as a non-participant on the report with a concussion. Willie Gay and Trey Smith were listed as limited participants. Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon and Justin Watson were all listed as full participants.