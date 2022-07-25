ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Tyreek Hill didn’t walk into Kansas City Chiefs camp Monday. Neither did Tyrann Mathieu. And how the Chiefs replace two of the cornerstones of their four straight trips to the AFC title game will largely affect whether their division run of dominance continues this season.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches a morning workout at the team’s NFL football training camp facility at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Mo., Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws the ball downfield as backup quarterback Shane Buechele (6) stands on the line during a morning workout at the team’s NFL football training camp facility at in St. Joseph, Mo., Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

In Hill’s case, the Chiefs signed JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling while drafting Skyy Moore as replacements.

And for Mathieu, they signed Justin Reid and drafted Bryan Cook and Nazeeh Johnson.

Whether any of it works will be decided beginning Wednesday with the first full-squad workout of training camp.