KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – The Kansas City Chiefs returned back to Kansas City Monday after their 31-20 Super Bowl win.
The team landed at Kansas City International Airport around 3:25 p.m. and are returning to Arrowhead Stadium.
The team brought the Lombardi Trophy back to KC for the first time since 1970.
On Sunday night, officials announced “The Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade” which will be held on Wednesday. The festivities will include a victory rally at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, shortly after the parade ends. Schools in the area are calling off classes so students and staff can attend.
LATEST STORIES:
- Kansas and Missouri the top states complaining about Super Bowl hangovers
- ‘Apparently it’s the 99th day.’ Texas student dresses as old man for 100th day of school, one day early
- Chiefs return to Kansas City after Super Bowl win
- Wichita man pleads guilty to two armed robberies
- Local Tuskegee Airmen veteran presents Super Bowl LIV coin flip