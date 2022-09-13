KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without starting rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie when they take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football.

The first-round pick suffered a hamstring injury in the Chiefs’ win over the Arizona Cardinals.

McDuffie was having a solid performance before exiting the game.

He played 21 snaps and was not targeted once as his name was barely called throughout the afternoon, which is usually always a good sign for a defensive back.

Rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson is the most likely candidate to fill in for McDuffie during his absence.