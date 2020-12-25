Chiefs rookie L’Jarius Sneed becoming vital piece of defense

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Coming off a Super Bowl victory in February, General Manager Brett Veach had to fill gaps on the Chiefs’ championship roster starting with the draft in April.

The Chiefs waited until the fourth round to pick L’Jarius Sneed, a defensive back out of Louisiana Tech, to add strength and depth to the defensive backfield.

Since then, Sneed has become a vital tool in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s scheme.

In his first year in the NFL, Sneed currently has 3 interceptions, including one in the Chiefs’ week 14 win against the New Orleans Saints.

.@jay__sneed is the only player in the NFL this season to tally a sack, an interception, and 3+ passes defended in a single game 👀#ATLvsKC 12/27 at Noon pic.twitter.com/VG0HPfIHoR — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 21, 2020

The rookie began on the season on the starting roster to fill in for suspended cornerback Bashaud Breeland, and did so in spectacular fashion by securing an interception in each of his first two games.

Sidelined by a fractured clavicle in week 3 against Baltimore, he returned in week 11 and picked up right where he left off.

Spagnuolo has used Sneed in different defensive packages as the Chiefs continue their title defense.

Next up, Spagnuolo, Sneed and the rest of the Chiefs’ defense will take on Julio Jones and the Atlanta Falcons as they look to secure the No. 1 seed for their playoff run.