ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (WDAF) – Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver left Tuesday’s training camp practice early after suffering an injury.

The Chiefs said it was a hip injury and video from the field shows it likely happened during one-on-ones.

Moore was selected by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Western Michigan.

The rookie wide out joined a new-look wide receiver room with new acquisitions JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and third-year receiver Mecole Hardman.

Moore is one of a few promising rookies expected to make an immediate impact this season.

The Chiefs did not give the extent of the injury.