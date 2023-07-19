SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — Some Kansas City Chiefs rookies have already formed a bond on opposite sides of the ball.

First-round defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah and third-round offensive tackle Wanya Morris were rivals in college. Morris spent two years at Oklahoma while FAU spent his college career at Kansas State.

The duo were already familiar with each other because of that, and after spending some time together after being drafted, their friendship is growing strong.

“My first impression of Felix is we don’t like K-State,” Morris said on the first day of training camp in front of Felix.

“What happened last year?” Anuidke-Uzomah asked bringing up KSU’s 41-34 win over Oklahoma.

Morris asked what happened the year before when the Sooners beat the Wildcats 37-31 in Manhattan. FAU bragged about getting a sack on Morris.

Morris attempted to deny it, but the proof is evident.

“That’s my guy,” Morris said as FAU called him Yaya repeatedly while he spoke. “We work every day. Competing is what we do and just being able to have that friendship that we have. It fuels us more to go harder in practice. And he get me, I get him, you know. It’s just a constant fight.”

And it’s not just a bond between these two but a natural bond between all the rookies in the class who are in St. Joseph early before the veterans arrive Friday.

“They came through already together,” Anuidke-Uzomah said. “Like after practice we all hung out with each other and stuff like that, just so we could bond more and stuff like that. [I’ve} know Ya for a long time. He played against me, too. So I had a good camaraderie with him already.”

If this is just a glimpse into the playful jawing between teammates, then the rest of camp will bode well for these teammates and for the rest of the rookies on the Chiefs roster.