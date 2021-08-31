Chiefs Roster Tracker: NFL teams cut down to final 53-man roster before regular season

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – AUGUST 20: Running back Jerick McKinnon #1 of the Kansas City Chiefs scores on a one-yard touchdown reception ahead of linebacker Zeke Turner #47 of the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of the NFL preseason game at State Farm Stadium on August 20, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs defeated the Cardinals 17-10. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The deadline for NFL teams to trim their rosters down to 53 is at 3 p.m., August 31.

Many teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs, have already begun the difficult decision of cutting players who have been working through camps, practices and preseason games.

Head coach Andy Reid may have found himself having a more difficult time this year than any other during his tenure in Kansas City.

With a new offensive line and more depth in the wide receiver and running back rooms, some players who showed flashes in the preseason will now hope to be picked up by another team or make it on the practice squad.