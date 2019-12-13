Chiefs rule Claiborne, Fenton out for game against Broncos

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – NOVEMBER 18: Defensive back Rashad Fenton #27 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates an interception in the fourth quarter over the Los Angeles Chargers at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Kansas City Chiefs have ruled out cornerbacks Morris Claiborne and Rashad Fenton for their game against the Denver Broncos while pass rusher Frank Clark is questionable after returning to practice Friday.

The only other player questionable for Sunday’s game is running back Damien Williams.

He was limited early this week with a rib injury and an illness, but he did not practice at all on Friday.

Claiborne did not practice all week while dealing with a shoulder injury. Fenton has been out with a hamstring injury.

