INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu stopped for a red carpet interview as he made his way into the 2022 NFL Honors at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood Thursday night and talked about his future.

The Honey Badger was asked about free agency and what he wanted to do with his future.

“The hope and the dream is to continue to be a Kansas City Chief,” Mathieu said. “We created so much history the last couple years. I want to be in Kansas City and I think everybody knows that.”

Tyrann Mathieu on NFL Network: Discusses being up for the #WPMOY Award & being a free agent. "The hope and the dream is to continue to be a Kansas City Chief. We created so much history the last couple years. I want to be in Kansas City and I think everybody knows that." #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/vX15eyx3zY — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) February 11, 2022

This is not the first time Mathieu has expressed his desire to stay with the club and general manager Brett Veach said the All-Pro safety’s contract is a top priority as the team attacks the offseason.

Mathieu represented the Chiefs as the Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee for 2021, with the eventual winner, Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth being announced during the award ceremony.

In three seasons in Kansas City, Mathieu tallied 13 interceptions, two defensive touchdowns, four fumble recoveries and 213 tackles, including three sacks.