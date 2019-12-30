Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill out for season after torn ACL

Kansas City Chiefs free safety Juan Thornhill (22) is helped off the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — Sunday was a magical day for the Kansas City Chiefs as they earned the no. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs.

On Monday, head coach Andy Reid said one of the players injured in Sunday’s game will miss extended time.

Reid said during his Monday news conference that starting safety Juan Thornhill tore his ACL early in Sunday’s game and will miss the remainder of the season.

The Chiefs will return to action on Sunday, Jan. 12 at Arrowhead Stadium. They’ll await the highest-remaining seed that advances from next weekend’s slate of Wild Card games.

With the bye week, Reid said he’s hopeful his players will rest, adding that cases of the cold and flu have been working through the locker room.

After a few days off, Reid said the team will return to practice on Thursday.

LATEST STORIES: