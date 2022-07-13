KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid is confident in his team’s offense even with the departure of wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Reid appeared on Good Morning Football and was asked to silence the doubters who think the team’s offensive capabilities will regress without the Cheetah.

“The Chiefs offense is gonna do what we always do. We’re gonna come out and pot up 100 points,” Reid said. “We have the greatest football quarterback in the game.”

Reid won’t be on the field at the same time as the offense but will continue to train against them when training camp starts up in a few weeks. In his short time with the Chiefs, he is confident that quarterback Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will continue their success.

“They’re gonna combine that with great football across the board. Complimentary offense, defense [and] special teams. We’re gonna go out and win games,” Reid said. “Were in the toughest division in the National Football League, that’s no secret. It’s gonna be fireworks every time anybody plays, and you’re gonna wanna watch that.”

Crowned the toughest division in football, the AFC West boasts deep and talented rosters across the board with all the additions made this offseason.

The Los Angeles Chargers added defensive back J.C. Jackson, linebacker Kyle Van Noy and pass rusher Khalil Mack. The Las Vegas Raiders added pass rusher Chandler Jones and wide receiver Davante Adams. The Denver Broncos acquired quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Randy Gregory.

Reid was one of the Chiefs’ offensive acquisitions and replaced an outgoing Tyrann Mathieu, who signed with his hometown New Orleans Saints.

The Chiefs offense will brandish a set of new offensive weapons, including wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and running back Ronald Jones II.

Coupled with a set of promising draft picks, the Chiefs are preparing to take on the division and win the title for the seventh-consecutive season.