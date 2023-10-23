KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A young Kansas City Chiefs fan from Nebraska had quite the experience at Arrowhead Sunday. He got to meet his favorite player and go on the field.

It all started this summer when Chiefs Safety Justin Reid posted he was looking for the young artist who’d asked one of his teammates to deliver drawings he’d done of him. Turns out it was Cade Nichols, 11, who’d made the trip to training camp from Nebraska.

Nichols thought nothing could be better than getting game-worn cleats from his favorite player until WDAF’s Regan Porter arranged for their delivery to come with a Facetime greeting from Reid himself.

“Thank you so much,” Nichols said during the Facetime call.

“Absolutely Cade,” Reid responded.

Sunday, Nichols traveled to Arrowhead hoping to thank Reid in person. Video provided by his family shows he was overwhelmed at meeting his hero.

“How you doing buddy? Did you enjoy your first game? Did you have fun? Reid asked.

“It’s always better when you win,” Reid added.

But Nichol’s reaction was priceless as Reid led down the tunnel and out onto the field.

“Cade can you believe your dream is happening right now?” his mom asked.

“How about this view,” Reid asked.

Nichols ran a 40-yard dash in front of him, but that’s likely not what took his breath away as he talked moments later about the experience.

“I just met Justin Reid and a bunch of other Chiefs players. I’ve got his auto(graph) on my back,” Nichols smiled.

Of course, Nichols couldn’t go without one more thank you.

“Thank you so much for connecting me with Justin. It’s been way too much fun,” he said.

As Chiefs Kingdom celebrated another win, no one was smiling bigger than Nichols.

‘How ’bout those Chiefs!” he shouted.

Nichols said he also got to meet Harrison Butker. On one of Butker’s kicks, Nichols caught the ball sitting in the end zone. He had to, of course, give the ball back. But he says when he threw it, he delivered a “dime.”