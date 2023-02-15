WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita Chiefs superfan is making sure veterans were not forgotten on Valentine’s Day.

Chiefs Santa Ma Ho Ho Homes, also known as Don Lobmeyer, delivered roses at the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center before heading to Kansas City for the Super Bowl parade.

“So, I had the day off. Came up here to the VA, delivering roses, helping our cupid. He’s a pretty busy guy on Valentine’s Day. So, I hand them out to all the veterans, the staff, everybody up here,” said Lobmeyer.

Lobmeyer is working overtime. On Sunday, he enjoyed the game with fans outside the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. On Tuesday, he spent the day with VA patients.

“Very special meaning because I get to see some of the guys I was deployed with up here today. I got to see some you don’t see very often. I get to see them that way, so it works out pretty good sometimes,” he said.

Lobmeyer said he enjoys seeing the patients smile.

“You know, there’s things that happen. They’re going through a tough time and struggling. And, you know, just to bring a smile and that Chiefsmas spirit to the patients here,” Lobmeyer said. “It’s just continuing to serve after my military service. I’m able to still do good things out there in the community and everywhere else, and it’s given me a bigger platform to do more of that.”